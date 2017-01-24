Work-to-rule in Gatineau leaving commuters in the cold
Campaign pushing more buses into repair and without overtime almost 80 routes face cancellation.
Gatineau commuters are feeling frozen out, as the union’s work-to-rule pressure tactics lead to cancellations along bus lines of the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO).
Tuesday morning, commuters were lined up in the freezing rain along the Rapibus expressway, STO’s answer to Ottawa’s Transitway. Bus drivers had marked 25 to 30 buses for repairs, including minor issues like wipers and secondary light bulbs.
“Because there are no overtime shifts being done, the work can’t keep up with the demand,” STO spokeswoman Céline Gauthier told Metro.
The agency is posting notices for morning and evening delays on its @STOGatineau Twitter account, and commuters can sign up for e-mail or SMS notifications.
Meanwhile, the dispute is set to cut off most of Winterlude’s free bus service on weekends and Family Day, starting February 4.
While OC Transpo buses will facilitate the Sno-Bus shuttles between Confederation Park and the Rideau Canal Skateway, there will be no service across the river to Jacques-Cartier Park and the Centre Robert-Guertin.
The Heritage Department notes people can pay to use the regular OC Transpo and STO buses.