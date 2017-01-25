Both sides blame each other in Gatineau dispute

Gatineau’s bus service and its employers ’ union are accusing each other of acting in bad faith, as work-to-rule measures impede commuters using the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO).

The union continued Wednesday its work-to-rule pressure tactics — reporting minor issues like windshield wipers while refusing overtime work. That leaves a backlog of buses in repair garages, and cancelled routes.

The STO says it’s been cancelling routes along high-frequency line, to produce delays instead of leaving commuters stranded. It cancelled 105 routes during Wednesday morning’s commute, and 80 both Wednesday and Tuesday evening.

In a statement, union head Félix Gendron claimed STO "devotes time and money and multiple disputes against the union" instead of bargaining in good faith.