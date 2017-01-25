News / Ottawa

Both sides blame each other in Gatineau dispute

Delays for commuters continue as work to rule campaign marches on

The labour dispute involving STO drivers has been ongoing for almost a week.

Metro File

The labour dispute involving STO drivers has been ongoing for almost a week.

Gatineau’s bus service and its employers ’ union are accusing each other of acting in bad faith, as work-to-rule measures impede commuters using the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO).

The union continued Wednesday its work-to-rule pressure tactics — reporting minor issues like windshield wipers while refusing overtime work. That leaves a backlog of buses in repair garages, and cancelled routes.

The STO says it’s been cancelling routes along high-frequency line, to produce delays instead of leaving commuters stranded. It cancelled 105 routes during Wednesday morning’s commute, and 80 both Wednesday and Tuesday evening.

In a statement, union head Félix Gendron claimed STO "devotes time and money and multiple disputes against the union" instead of bargaining in good faith.

Meanwhile, the STO is withholding pay for drivers sent home due to a lack of buses, because the collective agreement isn’t in effect during a labour dispute.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Ottawa Views

More...