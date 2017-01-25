Cyril Leeder to stay on as chair of city's Canada Games Committee
The former president of the Senators is out, but he still remains working with the city.
While Senators president Cyril Leeder is stepping down from the NHL team, he’s not stepping down from Ottawa yet, according to Mayor Jim Watson.
Watson said he was disappointed Leeder was leaving, but confirmed he will stay on as the chair of Ottawa’s Canada Summer Games Committee.
“It’s sad news from my perspective. I can’t think of a greater civic booster than Cyril Leeder and what he’s done for this community. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him on a number of different projects whether they be sport related or in the broader community,” he said.
“My hope is that he stays in ottawa and stays involved in the community and there’s an opportunity for him within the region of Ottawa,” said Watson. “My hope is we don’t lose him to another city and he stays here and finds a new role.”