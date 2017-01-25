Cyril Leeder to stay on as chair of city's Canada Games Committee

While Senators president Cyril Leeder is stepping down from the NHL team, he’s not stepping down from Ottawa yet, according to Mayor Jim Watson.

Watson said he was disappointed Leeder was leaving, but confirmed he will stay on as the chair of Ottawa’s Canada Summer Games Committee.

“It’s sad news from my perspective. I can’t think of a greater civic booster than Cyril Leeder and what he’s done for this community. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him on a number of different projects whether they be sport related or in the broader community,” he said.