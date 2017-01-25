Finance Canada drops massive hint on budget date

OTTAWA—As long as there are federal budgets in Ottawa, there will be journalists speculating on the date of the federal budget in Ottawa.

But Finance Canada may have just dropped a fairly big hint on when Bill Morneau will deliver the Liberal government’s sophomore budget.

A contract for printing services for a “2017 Finance Project,” which sounds suspiciously like a budget, was posted by the department on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs from Feb. 2 to Mar. 31, notes that all “deliverables” are due on or before Feb. 28, 2017.

Now, a few words of caution: The House of Commons doesn’t actually sit the week of Feb. 28, so it is rather unlikely that’s the big day.

But, with rumours of a February budget already circulating among the capital’s chattering classes, the contract does give us at least a window for speculation.

Morneau’s office would not confirm the wild guess on Wednesday.

“We do not speculate on what’s in the budget, or when it will be delivered,” wrote Daniel Lauzon, Morneau’s director of communications, in an email to the Star.

Morneau’s fall economic update projected a deficit of $26.9 billion for 2017-18, and the government is expected to continue to run deficits until at least 2021-22.

The government campaigned on running deficits, albeit much smaller deficits, to boost the Canadian economy.

In the fall, Morneau said the government plans to push out $186.7 billion in infrastructure spending over 11 years.

The 2017 budget is expected to give more details on that infrastructure spending, and is not expected to represent a dramatic shift in the Liberals’ stated priorities.

But it will have to contend with an uncertain international climate, and a dramatically different president in the White House.

It’s long been tradition for journalists, lobbyists and political staffers in Ottawa to spend a month or more, early in a new year, opening every conversation with: “When do you think the budget will be?”

Some of the more sneaky journalists even took to calling up Hy’s, the now-closed steakhouse where post-budget parties took place, to see if they have any big reservations for rumoured budget days.

Finance Canada is notoriously tight-lipped about the timing of the budget, which, after all, moves the markets. They also take security very seriously.

“All documents associated with this requirement are classified ‘Secret.’ (The) documents must be produced in a 27- to 31-hour lock-down,” the notice posted Wednesday reads.

“The lock-down will be conducted in stages, starting with the pre-press area and moving forward to include the press, bindery, distribution/shipping, and loading dock areas as production progresses. Each area will be added to the total lock-down area and released only upon completion of the final delivery.”

The content of the budget will only be sent to the printer, which has to be within 100 km. of Ottawa, four hours before printing is scheduled to begin. The final number of pages isn’t known, but Finance Officials are banking on around 430, give or take.