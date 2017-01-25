Mayor’s state of the city address includes Ottawa’s future in driverless cars

Mayor Jim Watson's State of the City address focused on broad themes Wednesday: light rail construction, Ottawa 2017 celebrations and the burgeoning business opportunities from the autonomous car industry.

Watson said he plans to lead a delegation to Queen’s Park in the coming weeks including business leaders and organizations like Terry Matthews and Invest Ottawa.

The mayor said he wants the visit to be a kind of ‘dog and pony show’ to make provincial politicians aware of the talent and resources the city has for driverless car research.

“One of the things I’ve learned from my time at Queen’s Park is ‘out of sight, out of mind.’ It’s one of those things if you’re not there, if you’re not educating ministers and MPPs and the premier’s office of what’s going on in the community we tend to get overshadowed,”

Ottawa is vying with other Canadian cities to be declared a “Centre for Excellence,” a provincial designation that will allow self-driving cars to be tested on certain roads.

“We very much want to be involved at the highest level when it comes to autonomous vehicles and the future that they hold in terms of both technology and job creation,” said Watson. “I look forward to meeting new MPPs, who I haven’t met before, and reconnecting with former colleagues.”

Last week, Kanata hosted an autonomous car symposium. Watson also referred to Blackberry subsidiary QNX, based in Kanata, as an impressive leader in the field of automated cars.

“A lot of people say ‘How could this ever possibly come to fruition, these autonomous vehicles?’ A hundred and fifty years ago I suspect people were saying the same thing about flight,” he said.