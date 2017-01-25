New Edinburgh residents raise a stink at city hall about sewage tunnel construction

New Edinburgh residents were at City Hall on Wednesday raising a stink about an excavation project which they claim will sully their quiet community.

"To our horror, every time we learn a bit more, it becomes more and more serious about our ability to even stay in our homes," said New Edinburgh resident Victoria Henry.

The $231-million construction project will reduce the amount of raw sewage flowing into the Ottawa River after heavy rainfall, but it requires digging a new sewage tunnel.

Until it’s completed, it will increase truck traffic on local roads and tear up part of Stanley Park.

“We’re not trying to dump it on LeBreton Flats, wherever else that it is possible that it could go would be more appropriate than New Edinburgh taking the entire load for both the connector pieces that have to happen and the dig site itself,” said Henry.

Backed up by an angry and loud crowd of around fifty protesters, she said she was only informed about the construction in October.

Donning hard-hats and reflective-vests, the protesters entered the city council chambers after the meeting before heading upstairs to the hallway outside the Mayor’s office and chanting their demand for a meeting.