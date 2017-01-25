Province funds bail beds to ease congestion on the system
Beds should keep people from being unnecessarily held in jail.
The provincial government announced Wednesday funding to get low-risk people charged with crimes out on bail, amid “bottlenecked” courts and packed jails.
“There are far too many vulnerable, low-risk individuals on remand who should be out in the community,” Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said.
Two-thirds of inmates in provincial jails are awaiting trial. Until last March, some inmates at the crowded Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) were sleeping in shower cells.
The province will spend roughly $730,000 yearly for three lawyers to handles bail cases: a full-time Crown attorney for hearings, and a
The aim is to prevent people who don’t risk public safety from awaiting trials
Wednesday’s announcement includes funding for 20 “
Irene Mathias praised that idea. She spent six years teaching meditation in prisons, meeting people who commit petty crimes in the winter on-purpose.
“I am personally aware that people will commit crimes just to get inside somewhere they will be
"Somebody with schizophrenia, they need treatment. But if you look them up in a cage, they're going to kill somebody, or themselves.”
Carleton University's sociology chair said he was “cautiously optimistic” the announcement could reverse a trend of sending low-risk people to prison.
“A key problem is the number of onerous and unrealistic bail conditions,” said Aaron Doyle. He said OCDC has gone from being “horrendously crowded” to roughly 80 per cent capacity,