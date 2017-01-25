Ottawa charity Dress for Success outfits women for employment
The group has moved from their location in Westboro for 200 Catherine St.
In a basement near the Greyhound bus station, Mary Tersigni-Paltrinieri circles racks of blouses and blazers before approaching a shelf full of cosmetics.
What looks like a second-hand shop is actually a charity giving women down on their luck the clothing and confidence needed to land employment.
“They can focus on the interview, instead of sticking out,” said Tersigni-Paltrinieri, executive director of Dress for Success' Ottawa branch.
“It hits to the heart of how people feel about themselves.”
Since launching in Westboro in January 2011, the branch has helped 2,000 women find employment after
The group has moved to a new location, the basement of 200 Catherine St.
Clients come for private 90-minute sessions. Wardrobe consultants select two interview-ready outfits that match their size and job type, using donated clothes and occasionally jewelry or a purse.
“There’s a lot of love that’s gone into that outfit,” said Tersigni-Paltrinieri.
Once hired, clients get five additional outfits. In a week, the groups suit 26 women from
Three paid full-time staff work alongside 150 volunteers to make it happen. They also offer mock interviews and skills training. “We suit women from the inside out,” Tersigni-Paltrinieri said.
Mayor Jim Watson will cut a ribbon to officially open the new location on Jan. 31.
Dress for Success is seeking donations of cash and clothes — especially plus- and petite- size clothes — and their next drop-off is Monday, 1 to 7 p.m.
By the numbers
2,000 women helped since 2011
42% are new Canadians
30% are single mothers
15% are Indigenous
35% are under 30 years old
Source: Dress for Success Ottawa