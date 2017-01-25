Parliament sightline rules could stand in the way of taller towers
A decades-old rule protects the sightline to Parliament. Does it need to change?
A proposed towering condominium in Lebreton Flats encountered some pushback this month, thanks to a decades-old rule restricting buildings from blocking views of Parliament Hill.
Earlier this month, the city’s Urban Design Review Panel deemed the 55-storey proposal too high, citing a 20-year-old policy protecting the “symbolic primacy” of Ottawa’s “national symbols.”
Crafted through the 1990s, the policy eventually settled on 21 points around Ottawa and Gatineau from which people must be able to see Parliament’s silhouette. The rule includes the Supreme Court and National Art Gallery, depending on viewpoint.
From the QEW to Gatineau’s public-service hub, the city extended the 21 points to two more in Beechwood Cemetery in 2008.
Robert Allsopp, a partner with Toronto architecture firm DTAH, helped the National Capital Commission pick the original 21 spots, but now says Ottawa should revisit them.
But developers now fixate on tall buildings, Allsopp says, because they maximize profits and respond to housing demand, despite families preferring to live closer to the ground.
“Currently the development industry’s thinking is that tall buildings are the only way to grow,” he said. That leaves Ottawa at risk of following Toronto, where city officials are playing catch-up to a downtown “overwhelmed with development.”
Barry Padolsky, the architect behind multiple projects like the Museum of Nature and the Bank Street bridge restoration, says that’s a result of Ottawa’s gradual approach to development.
“The basic principle of handling future growth is to build in, and not out,” he said, especially along existing main streets and public transit. “It’s broad, but it’s a direction that is quite valid.”
In any case, Allsopp says building in Ottawa requires national input. “There’s always been a tension between the municipal interest and the national interest,” he admits, noting a 442-page detailing that very tension was published in 2015: Town and Crown by David L.A. Gordon.
“I think this is a broad public issue, that needs to be debated publicly,” Allsop said. “Most people are abstracted from this question. It usually comes up when very tall buildings are put up in a local area, and people feel threatened.”
