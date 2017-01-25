Phoenix shifting focus to speeding up processing from long-term backlog

The government will shift the focus on its troubled Phoenix pay system away from dealing with a backlog of older cases and towards dealing with new cases coming through the door.



Deputy minister Marie LeMay said they plan to start shifting staff to new cases in a bid to speed up processing times.



“We are making prompt processing our objective moving forward,” she said.

The system left thousands of civil servants without pay or with incorrect pay when it first launched. An initial backlog of 82,000 cases that were in the system prior to July 1 last year, has been reduced to 7,000 cases, but new cases continue to flood into the system.



LeMay said at present there are 270,000 cases in the system and it will take at least two and half months worth of work to get the system down to normal.



“We will probably get to a steady state in some cases faster than others.”

President of the Association of Canadian Financial Officers Dany Richard said his organization surveyed members, who are financial officers, working in the public service and found things seem to be getting worse.

A total of 1,166 members completed the survey, which showed 73.3 per cent of them had experience issues with their pay. It also showed 40.3 per cent of people believe Phoenix has impacted their mental health, up from 34 per cent when the association surveyed members two months ago.

Richard said the government has to put more resources into dealing with this.

“The measures that have been put in place to resolve the issue are clearly insufficient,” he said. “At the end of the day, we need more resources to handle the high volume.”