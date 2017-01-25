Suspect sprays flames in Ottawa jewelry store theft

Ottawa police report that, on Jan. 16, three suspects entered a jewelry store along the 1700 block of Bank Street after a fourth suspect held the door open for them and fled.

“The three suspects, carrying large hammers, proceeded to smash a number of the display cases and made off with a quantity of varied jewellery ,” said the police media release, adding that, “one of the suspects carried an aerosol can, which he discharged and lit with a small torch.

“There were no injuries.”

All four suspects are described as being male. The suspect who held the door open for the others wore dark sunglasses, while the other three wore masks.

The robbery took place at around 4:20 p.m.