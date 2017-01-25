Suspect sprays flames in Ottawa jewelry store theft
Police seek four suspects in Jan. 16 robbery.
Ottawa police report that, on Jan. 16, three suspects entered a jewelry store along the 1700 block of Bank Street after a fourth suspect held the door open for them and fled.
“The three suspects, carrying large hammers, proceeded to smash a number of the display cases and made off with a quantity of varied
“There were no injuries.”
All four suspects are described as being male. The suspect who held the door open for the others wore dark sunglasses, while the other three wore masks.
The robbery took place at around 4:20 p.m.
The police ask that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects call the robbery unit at 613 236 1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477 or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.