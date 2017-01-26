Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, January 27 – 29
Hot chocolate, Sexapalooza and kilts — everything you need to have a good time in advance of Winterlude.
The Governor General is hosting the winter celebration at Rideau Hall on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be skating, showshoeing, cross-country skiing and special activities courtesy of winter-nation embassies. All activities are free of charge, but please bring donations for the Ottawa Food Bank or Snowsuit Fund.
2. Sexapalooza
The sex showcase returns to the Shaw Centre this weekend, from Friday to Sunday. There will be stage shows, seminars, the Alley of Fantasy, a Dungeon experience and a giant penis. Vendors will also be selling all things sexy. Tickets are $25 for a day pass or $15 for students with valid ID. Adults only.
The Scottish Society of Ottawa is hosting the “Great Canadian Kilt Skate” on Saturday starting at noon at Lansdowne Park. Celebrate Scottish heritage and Sir John A. Macdonald’s birthday in your tartan. There will be free hot chocolate and birthday cake. The event is free and goes until 2 p.m.
On Saturday, a hundred health-and-wellness vendors will fill the Shenkman Arts Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be speakers, live demonstrations, fitness fashion shows and a movie screening. General admission is $8.
5. Snowshoeing under the stars
Staff at Pinhey’s Point will be leading two snowshoeing trips this weekend: Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Basics will be taught pre-excursion, and hot chocolate will be served by the open fire afterward. Registration is required. Call 613-247-4830 ext. 221. Cost is $10.45 for adults and $6.30 for children.