Delays stacking up for STO commuters in Gatineau

Gatineau commuters face increasing delays on the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO), as the bus company’s union enters a seventh day of work-to-rule measures.

Since last Friday, union members have refused overtime hours, in the first step toward declaring a strike.

On Monday, drivers started reporting buses for repairs, including minor issues like windshield wipers. With a backlog of repairs and mechanics refusing overtime, that’s left the STO cutting scheduled buses.

“Despite all of that, we intend to maintain service as much as we can,” STO spokeswoman Céline Gauthier said. The agency cancels buses on its busiest routes, so commuters take packed buses instead of being abandoned on rural routes.

Because their contract is suspended, STO doesn’t pay drivers sent home due to a lack of buses.

ATU local 591 head Félix Gendron said Monday commuters were frustrated by the delays, but improving weather and STO cancellation alerts helped passengers anticipate delays.

“The passengers have been a lot less upset as the week’s gone by,” he said. “We’re supported by the public.”

The union’s main issues — sick leave and growing work hours — persisted prior to their contract’s December 2014 expiration. Gendron claims STO has resisted union demands, leading to a 98 per cent vote in support of a strike mandate.

While union members have warned of a possible lock-out on social media, STO claims that’s not on the table.