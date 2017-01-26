News / Ottawa

Gatineau woman dies in police custody, investigation underway

34-year-old woman died after police take her into custody Thursday evening.

An investigation is underway after a woman died in police custody.

Quebec’s independent police investigator is probing the Wednesday evening death of a 34-year-old Gatineau women.

According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, Gatineau police were called at 6:14 p.m. to an apartment block and found an agitated women who seemed to have hit her head.

The woman was hospitalized and died while in police custody late Wednesday night.

The apartment block was in the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood , perched on the east side of Gatineau Park near the intersection of highways 5 and 105.

Eight investigators have been assigned to the case, BEI spokesman Martin Bonin-Charron said. Unlike Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, Quebec BEI officers send their reports to the Crown to decide whether police should be charged; in Ontario the SIU makes such a decision.

