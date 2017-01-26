Gatineau woman dies in police custody, investigation underway

Quebec’s independent police investigator is probing the Wednesday evening death of a 34-year-old Gatineau women.

According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, Gatineau police were called at 6:14 p.m. to an apartment block and found an agitated women who seemed to have hit her head.

The woman was hospitalized and died while in police custody late Wednesday night.

The apartment block was in the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood , perched on the east side of Gatineau Park near the intersection of highways 5 and 105.