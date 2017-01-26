Gatineau woman dies in police custody, investigation underway
34-year-old woman died after police take her into custody Thursday evening.
A
A
Quebec’s independent police investigator is probing the Wednesday evening death of a 34-year-old Gatineau women.
According to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, Gatineau police were called at 6:14 p.m. to an apartment block and found
The woman was hospitalized and died while in police custody late Wednesday night.
The apartment block was in the Mont-Bleu
Eight investigators have been assigned to the case, BEI spokesman Martin Bonin-Charron said. Unlike Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, Quebec BEI officers send their reports to the Crown to decide whether police should be charged; in