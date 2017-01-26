A look at the City of Ottawa's extensive mascot collection
From Phiz the physical activity beaver to Sparky the Fire Rescue Services dog.
Just who is the large dog at your community association’s fun day? Was that a beaver at my child’s school? There are a number of city mascots available to promote various city departments, and Metroland Media set out to find out who they are, and other fun facts.
PHIZ
According to Ottawa Public Health, Phiz, the physical activity beaver mascot, was originally meant to promote the city’s active living campaign. Now he continues to promote healthy living.
“He is very popular with
The costume is stored in
DEXTER
Dexter the
General manager Dan Chenier wrote in an email that Dexter attends summer and winter special event programs to help “animate the site.”
Dexter goes to wading pools and outdoor rinks. He can also be called into duty for corporate events like the United Way campaign.
OC OWL
OC OWL has a longer life story.
Designed in the 1980s as part of the OC Transpo Transecure program, the owl was designed by a firm called Quorum Graphics, according to a former employee. The Glebe-based firm closed its doors in 1988.
According to Pat Scrimgeour, OC Transpo's director of transit customer systems and planning, the owl was originally an ambassador for transit education and safety awareness campaigns.
“A mascot was a fun and friendly way to reach out to young people on how to be safe and use the transit system,” Scrimgeour wrote in an email.
The owl figure was chosen because an owl is a symbol of protection and wisdom.
OC Owl is still an ambassador for the Transecure program, which includes the night stop, the safe stop and the “Let OC Transpo Know” programs.
WALLY
Wally, the mascot for public works and environment services, has two purposes.
Wally the Water Dog is used to
According to Leslie Vanclief, manager of stakeholder relations for the city's department of public works and environment services, Wally’s role prior to 2015 was Wally the Poop and Scoop dog.
SPARKY
Sparky, a large Dalmatian that shares its name with the mascot for the Ottawa Fury, represents Ottawa Fire Services.
By far the oldest mascot, Sparky was created in 1951 by the National Fire Protection Association to be the symbol for the national fire prevention campaign. Fire chief Gerry Pingitore wrote in an email that Sparky was inspired by the success of Smokey the Bear.
Sparky attends community and school events. However, he’s also found at pancake breakfasts, Children's 911 Awards,
