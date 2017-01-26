News / Ottawa

Police looking for information on Rideau St. robbery

Suspect armed with knife demanded cash from convenience store.

The robbery suspect police are looking for information on.

Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a robbery earlier this month at a Rideau St. convenience store.

Police believe a young man used a knife to rob cash from a shopkeeper in the 100 block of Rideau St., which spans the McDonald’s east to the Beer Store. The incident occurred January 9, a Monday night around 11:15 p.m. No one was injured.

Officers have released a photo, seeking a white man 25-30 years old with brown stubble. He wore a grey winter jacket and hoodie, with a red t-shirt.

The robbery unit wants anyone with information to phone them at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

