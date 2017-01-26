Police looking for information on Rideau St. robbery
Suspect armed with knife demanded cash from convenience store.
Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a robbery earlier this month at a Rideau St. convenience store.
Police believe a young man used a knife to rob cash from a shopkeeper in the 100 block of Rideau St., which spans the McDonald’s east to the Beer Store. The incident occurred January 9, a Monday night around 11:15 p.m. No one was injured.
Officers have released a photo, seeking a white man 25-30 years old with brown stubble. He wore a
The robbery unit wants anyone with information to phone them at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.