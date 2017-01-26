Ottawa police using cargo van to get better view of 'crotch texters'

Checking your rearview mirror for police lights? Don’t forget to look up.

Ottawa police traffic officers have started using a high-set vehicle for busting people who are texting while driving.

“It’s opened up a whole new avenue of how we can do enforcement for people that think they can hide their texting in their lap,” said Sgt. Mark Gatien.

“When we’re in our (Ford) Tauruses we’re equal to everybody. Even though you see their head down the rules of evidence won’t just allow us to use heads down. I’m sure they’re texting but we have to prove it.”

The new vehicle, a GMC Savana, is a windowless cargo van in which the driver sits at a height similar to that of a bus driver. From the outside it looks ordinary, but like a normal cruiser it’s equipped with lights, a siren and a computer.

The Savana’s original purpose was prisoner transportation, but traffic services has received permission to hold on to it for the time being.

The idea came from Const. Michel Vandal, a traffic officer in the force’s central division, after he saw a Savana sitting in a garage.

“He’s getting tickets continuously from it,” Gatien said. “It’s just another tool for us because texting has become the highest fatality over impaired driving in the past year.”

Gatien recently tweeted that 15 charges had been laid in a single shift, adding up to $7,350 in fines.