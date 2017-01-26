Grocery store, affordable housing among ideas for Booth Street

Residents had their first chance Tuesday to put forward ideas for the redevelopment of a former government metallurgy lab site near Dow’s Lake.

The Canada Lands Company, an arms-length crown corporation that redevelops unneeded federal government land, held their first public consultation on Tuesday for the site, located on the west side of Booth Street between Norman and Orangeville streets.

The company’s purpose is to redevelop and re-integrate land into its surrounding neighbourhood while generating enough money to fund itself, said Jean Lachance, senior director of real estate in Ottawa for the company.

Some attendees of the public meeting expressed interest in seeing a grocery store at the site, affordable housing, open space, and the preservation of some of the federally-designated heritage buildings on the site, said Lachance.

Five of the seven buildings on the site were given heritage designation, however the future of those buildings is in the hands of the city and its own heritage designation process.

The buildings, part of a physical metallurgy lab, were a result of the need for new sources of energy, strategic minerals and gold during the Second World War, says the Canadian Register of historic places.