Grocery store, affordable housing among ideas for Booth Street
Residents had their first chance Tuesday to put forward ideas for the redevelopment of a former government metallurgy lab site near Dow’s Lake.
The Canada Lands Company, an arms-length crown corporation that redevelops unneeded federal government land, held their first public consultation on Tuesday for the site, located on the west side of Booth Street between Norman and Orangeville streets.
The company’s purpose is to redevelop and re-integrate land into its surrounding
Some attendees of the public meeting expressed interest in seeing a grocery store at the site, affordable housing, open space, and the preservation of some of the federally-designated heritage buildings on the site, said Lachance.
Five of the seven buildings on the site were given heritage designation,
The buildings, part of a physical metallurgy lab, were a result of the need for new sources of energy, strategic
Next up for the redevelopment effort is the creation of an advisory working group made up of members from the community, said Lachance. The plan is to have two more public meetings before making a submission to the city in the late fall or early 2018.