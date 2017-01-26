Westboro FUSE moves away from weekend block party format

Organizers of Westboro Fuse say the community festival is getting a new format after the 2016 edition yielded disappointing financial results and negative feedback from merchants.

“Westboro FUSE is not being cancelled for 2017,” said Dan Hwang, Westboro BIA chair, in an email.

Instead of one weekend party, the format of the event will change to smaller events spanning three to four weekends. The new festival will include themed weekends like fashion, food and fitness.

Hwang said the new format will mean the festival isn’t limited by weather and will bring more people to the area over a longer period of time.

“Our aim is that it will help promote Westboro Village throughout the seasons,” he said.

FUSE was started in 2016 after Westfest — a similar block-party event with a 12-year legacy — moved to Laroche Park. The BIA, which had been funding Westfest, invested $100,000 in a new festival, Westboro FUSE.

Last year’s ambitious program, whose theme was Indigenous culture, included a zipline, fire artists, dance, craft beer and street yoga.