Youth points bow and arrow at Ottawa police cruiser

A male youth has been arrested after pointing a bow and arrow at a police cruiser while walking outside of an elementary school.

According to news reports, the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Barrhaven, just across the street from Mary Honeywell Elementary School. The school went into lockdown as there remained students participating in after-school activities.

CTV Ottawa has posted video of the incident which it says was taken by a passing driver.

In the video, the youth appears to aim the bow and arrow at a nearby police cruiser, which backs up behind a tree. The youth then puts the bow and arrow in the snow and takes what looks like a hatchet out of his backpack.

Police have confirmed that the youth has been arrested after that first policeman on the scene was able to de-escalate the situation.

“It’s some of the stuff that we’re trained (to do), but a lot of times we don’t deal with throughout our career,” said Const. Chuck Benoit with Ottawa police media relations. “Luckily, the officer had his A-game on, and everything went according to the books.”