Ottawa robotics program aims to increase participation from girls

A competition that has kids from Grades 5 to 12 build, program and drive their own robots hopes to crush a growing gender gap this year.

The IEEE Ottawa Robotics Competition has been introducing kids to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) for 15 years now via the robots programs. While it’s inspired many students like current co-chairs Heidi Li and David Huynh to pursue degrees in science, its participants have remained mostly male.

This year, Li, Huynh and sponsor IBM are trying to change that with a new fund. In addition to subsidizing 25 per cent of registration fees for all participants, all girl teams will be able to access a fund of up to $1,000 to participate.

The new fund came about after IBM partners saw a lack of girl participants at last year’s competition, said Krista Shibata, IBM Canada’s women in technology lead.

“It was not even close to 50/50 from a participation rate, and that very much reflects what’s going on in the real world with girls in STEM and girls in coding and engineering,” she said.

While the gender gap in life sciences has shrunk, there have been fewer and fewer women in computer and math occupations and post-secondary schooling since 1990, said Shibata.

With a huge growth in computer technology jobs forecast, IBM is hoping women can be a large part of that.

The Ottawa robotics competition is certainly one way to start, said Li and Huynh.

Despite being pushed towards the arts as a kid, Li said it was a love of Legos over Barbies that had her interested in joining her school’s robotics team, even though it was all boys.