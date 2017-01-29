Demonstration planned in front of U.S. embassy

Ottawa residents are planning to send a message tomorrow to the Trump administration by joining hands outside the American embassy.

Details of speakers are still coming together, but organizer Alison Thompson said if enough people show up, they plan to encircle the embassy in a “human chain.”

“We’ll have somewhat of a rally in the beginning, with some speakers whose work and life experience is relevant to these anti-refugee or discriminatory policies,” she said.

“The people who will be there are Canadian citizens and residents and foreign nationals and refugees and immigrants and Americans abroad who feel the effects of this executive order – whether it just counters their own beliefs and principles or whether it literally impacts them and their families and their friends.”

The demonstration is planned to begin at 12 p.m. on Monday and continue until 2 p.m., targeting people on their lunch break in the downtown area.

Protesters are instructed to meet at the stairs at York and Sussex before continuing to the U.S. Embassy.

For Thompson – who is a permanent resident of Canada and citizen of the United States – the demonstration is personal as well as professional.

She’s worked with refugees in Ottawa, as a resettlement case worker in the states and while delivering health programs in the Middle East.

Her spouse, who is originally from Syria, may also be affected by the ban.

“We, fortunately, live in Canada and are not in a position that many others are but it is important to our family,” she said.