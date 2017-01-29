Ottawa residents concerned about U.S. travel after Muslim ban

Ottawa residents who have been Canadian citizens for decades are still fearful of travelling to the United States, because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The ban on travel from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan came into force over the weekend, stranding thousands of travellers in U.S. airports.

Canadian officials confirmed Sunday the policy does not impact Canadian citizens or permanent residents who hold citizenship in one of the seven countries.

Amin Asadollahi, climate change lead at the International Institute for Sustainable Development in Ottawa, travels for work and said despite those assurance he is going to be cautions about travelling .

“Am I no longer able to do that? Do I have to teleconference in?” He said.

Asadollahi said the U.S. policy change was so swift he finds it hard to predict what the administration might do next.

“It’s not clear and it also doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel right to be labeled as a criminal just because of where I was born,” he said.

He said Canada should condemn these policies for what they are.

“He is labeling people based on their religion and their place of birth as criminals,” he said. We should call racist policy racist.”

A Muslim leader in Ottawa who’s spoken with the media asked to remain anonymous this time for fear of reprisal at the U.S. border.

Though born in Canada he said, “I'm concerned about unnecessarily putting myself out there, since I do need to travel to the US from time to time.”

He added he will not be crossing the border any time soon. “It’s just way too risky and unpredictable.”

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Sunday afternoon the government had worked hard to get clarification on exactly what was covered under the executive order Trump issued.

He said Canadians should feel confident travelling .