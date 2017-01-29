Winterlude preparations begin in Confederation Park

Preparation for Winterlude is starting this week, with ice carvers busy all weekend inside Confederation Park and in front of Ottawa City Hall.

The annual festival of ice and snow in the capital kicks off on Friday, February 3 with live music and an outdoor dance party in the park. Over the weekend a main stage was being set up, preparing for artists like Coleman Hell and Karim Ouelle.

The 2017 cauldron outside of City Hall will be re-lit for the celebration.

New this year is the Ice Dragon Boat Festival, which will see paddlers from around the world race specialized boats on top of the water. As long as the ice on Dow’s Lake cooperates, the races will take place February 17 and 18.