Carleton professor launches New Fascism Syllabus project

While some may be questioning what’s going on with the world, some historians and older generations are experiencing a bit of déjà vu.

So much so that a Carleton history professor, alongside another from the University of Iowa, have started a new project comparing the actions of United States President Donald Trump and current right-wing movements in Europe to historically populist governments.

And yes, that includes Nazi Germany.

They call their project the New Fascism Syllabus.

It’s a crowd-sourced bibliography of news stories and academic articles that offer a reflection of today’s history as it unfolds.

The idea, said Carleton professor Jennifer Evans, is to help people come to an educated opinion about what is going on by comparing what’s happening now to past political changes. One important question, she says, is for people to decide for themselves if they’d consider what they are seeing now to be fascism.

“We look for lessons from the past. We look for the ways in which authoritarian governments manipulate public opinion,” said Evans.

“We don’t say that Trump equals Hitler. But we look for the signs of how passed governments have operated in order to try to see whether or not similar abuses are taking place now.”

Rather than labeling individuals as being populist or fascist, Evans said she’s more interested in comparing current methods to ones used in past authoritarian governments.

One clear parallel is the identifying of one segment of the population as the cause of the world’s ills, she said; namely, Muslims in Trump’s case.