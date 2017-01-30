Photos: Hundreds protest Trump immigration ban at U.S. embassy

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy Monday to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.



With chants of “No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!” and “Can’t build a wall, hands too small” hundreds spread out in a human chain around the building.



Amira Elghawaby, of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, spoke at the event and said trump’s ban was deeply disturbing.



“The idea that a person’s religious identity or ethnic identity is enough to determine they are not worth of entering the U.S., that they are somehow suspect, is deeply flawed,” she said.

She said the large crowd assembled outside the embassy needed to continue to stand together.

“This is a key moment for all of us, of all backgrounds, to stand together in opposition of such discriminatory policies.”



Former Ottawa MP Paul Dewar called on Trump to immediately end the ban, but he also encouraged the Canadian government to suspend a policy that disallows refugee claims from those whose claims have already been rejected in the U.S.

He said it was heartening to see so many people come out.