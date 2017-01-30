News / Ottawa

Photos: Hundreds protest Trump immigration ban at U.S. embassy

Ottawans spend their lunch break forming human chain around massive building at Sussex and Rideau

Hundreds of people stand outside on Sussex Drive during the protest.

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

Protesters form a human chain around the U.S. embassy on Monday.

Haley Ritchie / Metro

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy Monday to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

With chants of “No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!” and “Can’t build a wall, hands too small” hundreds spread out in a human chain around the building.

Amira Elghawaby, of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, spoke at the event and said trump’s ban was deeply disturbing. 

“The idea that a person’s religious identity or ethnic identity is enough to determine they are not worth of entering the U.S., that they are somehow suspect, is deeply flawed,” she said.

Signs playing off President Trump's rhetoric are seen among the throngs.

Haley Ritchie / Metro

Protesters emphasized the value of diversity.

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

She said the large crowd assembled outside the embassy needed to continue to stand together.

“This is a key moment for all of us, of all backgrounds, to stand together in opposition of such discriminatory policies.”

Former Ottawa MP Paul Dewar called on Trump to immediately end the ban, but he also encouraged the Canadian government to suspend a policy that disallows refugee claims from those whose claims have already been rejected in the U.S.

Haley Ritchie / Metro

"No wall! No Ban!" was a popular chant at the rally.

He said it was heartening to see so many people come out.

“I am so inspired by seeing you all of here today. It makes me so proud of our country,” he said. “We stand together against those who want to divide us.”

Protesters block access to the U.S. embassy doors.

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

A man holds up a sign reading

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

