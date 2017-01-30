Canada's leaders come together to denounce Quebec mosque attack

OTTAWA— Canadian political leaders dropped partisan barbs and stood in the House of Commons Monday united first in words, then silence, in a denunciation of violence and an appeal for unity in the wake of Sunday’s Quebec City mosque massacre.

As the Canadian flag on the Peace Tower flew at half-mast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “It’s with sadness and horror that Canadians learned of the devastating terrorist attack that occurred last night in Quebec City.”

Speaking first in French, then in English, Trudeau said a “group of innocents” — six people died and many others seriously wounded – were targeted “simply because they were practicing their religion and this is a terrorist attack.”

Speaking directly to the more than 1 million Canadians of Muslim faith for whom he said Canada is “home,” Trudeau said, “We are with you, 36 million hearts are breaking with yours. You enrich our shared country in immeasurable ways.”

“This is a terrorist act against Canada and against all Canadians.”

The federal politicians spoke not long after Quebec provincial police announced that after first arresting two persons, only one of those initially arrested was actually a suspect, and the other was now designated a witness.

The sudden shift changed many people’s assumptions about what had occurred. However, in the U.S., the Trump Administration appeared to suggest the attack justified its extraordinary weekend immigration freeze and airport detention orders.

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, “We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. It's a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant and why the president is taking steps to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to our nation's safety and security.”

Trudeau called Sunday’s shooting an attack on Canadian values and freedom of religion, and appealed for political leadership as well as demonstrations of solidarity by all Canadians.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the house, I’m reminded we are all community leaders,” said Trudeau. “We must display and be worthy of representing Canadians. Extend your hand to your friends and neighbors and the people you represent. They need you.”

He praised local and provincial community leaders, emergency responders and political leaders. “It’s at tragic times like this we must stand together and move forward,” said Trudeau.

“We will not close our minds, we will open our hearts,” he pledged. “We will heal together…we will not meet violence with more violence; we will meet fear and hatred with love and compassion.”

Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose said, “We are all united in our sadness for the victims of Quebec’s attack.”

She called Quebec City “one of the safest in Canada,” and in offering condolences to those families of “innocent people killed by cowardly attackers.” Ambrose said the shooting has shocked the region and the entire country.

“This terrorist attack strikes at the very heart of one of the freedoms we cherish as Canadians, the right to practice one’s faith, to worship without fear, it is the freedom to worship as you choose with your fellow believers in your community in safety and without fear,” said Ambrose.

She said Canada has long defended those values abroad and it is “most meaningful to us at home in Canada.” She said the attack “negates the principles on which Canada was founded.”

She said despite differences among parties in Parliament, “no member of any caucus would wish anything like this on anyone. Under the banner of Canadian citizenship, we stand together. This faith was broken yesterday in Ste-Foy.”

NDP leader Tom Mulcair, “The terrorist attack that was carried out last night shook our country to its core. Right now families mourn the loss of their loved ones and are praying

“To all our Muslim brothers and sisters we say that we share your mourning, we pray for you and we promise that we will stand united and fight against hate, bigotry and Islamaphobia and against those who peddle the politics of fear and division.”

He said the fact that people don’t feel safe in their communities or places of worship “and that is just not something we can accept.”

“This is not the Canada we believe in,” he said. “Canada is a country of diversity and peace and inclusion.”

BQ leader Rheal Fortin said “an unhealthy climate has taken hold in our society and across the western world,” calling the Quebec City attack the latest example of “a climate of distrust and intolerance. There’s not enough love.”

“We do not understand this violence, this barbarism,” that would prompt someone to fire on people who pray, said Fortin. “We do not accept this…it must stop.”

Green Party leader Elizabeth May struggled to hold back tears as she echoed Fortin’s comments. “It feels as if it couldn’t possibly have happened, and yet it did.”

“We will say as our prime minister has said to every single Muslim member of the Canadian family, today we are all Muslims, we stand with you and we will never let there be daylight between a Christian, a Jew, a Sikh, an atheist and a Muslim in this country. We are Canadians and we stand together in love.”

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday night’s attack, Trudeau had swiftly named the slaughter an act of terrorism.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge,” said Trudeau.

It is a loaded and specific criminal allegation that packed an emotional and political wallop.

By mid-Monday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau to express sympathy in the wake of the Quebec City shooting.

“President Trump expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Canada following the tragic shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, located in Québec City, and offered to provide any assistance as needed,” according to a statement issued by Trudeau’s office.

The statement was brief, making no mention of any other topics broached by either Trump or Trudeau.

Trudeau, however, faces his most challenging days since election as the Commons resumed in the wake of the stunning attack in Quebec City, sweeping detentions south of the border and loud calls for Canada to step up and denounce Trump’s moves on immigration, security and trade.

The country that thought it was exempt from a presidential ban that stranded tens of thousands of travelers from seven predominately Muslim nations was not exempt from violence that targeted Muslim mosque-goers Sunday night.

Across from Parliament Hill in Gatineau and in the U.S., police tightened security around mosques.

Trudeau cancelled participation in a Métis-Crown “summit meeting” and another planned speech. Instead, he invited Opposition party leaders to travel with him to Quebec City in a display of political solidarity, underscoring how his immediate agenda has been overtaken.

A team of national security investigators that include integrated members of Quebec police forces are involved in the investigation into the shooting, said a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

If terrorist motivations are proven by police, the Quebec City mosque massacre becomes one of the rare instances since the 1985 Air India bombing that a terrorist plot will have been successfully carried out on Canadian soil.

Canadian politicians have long warned that Canada is not immune to terrorism but have also long praised Canadian security and intelligence successes, pointing out that agencies here have always been able to foil terrorist plots before they achieved their goals.

But in 2014, a Daesh-inspired attacker mowed down a Canadian soldier in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and another, two days later, killed a soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, making Canada a potentially more worrisome neighbour for the American president already clamping down on borders where he sense threats to American interests.

Trudeau on Sunday repeated his oft-said characterization that Canada is a tolerant country, “it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”