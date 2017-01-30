A list of confirmed vigils in Ottawa for victims of shooting in mosque
In the midst of shock and outrage over the massacre in Quebec City, the capital is mobilizing in support of victims and the Muslim community.
As communities across Canada learn details about the shooting at a Québec City mosque that killed six and injured 19, events in support of the victims and the Muslim community are beginning to take shape.
Below are the vigils in the National Capital Region that have been confirmed so far:
1. Algonquin College, at the Corner Lounge in Student Commons, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
2. Aylmer's Mosque, 21 rue Park, 5 p.m.
3. Parliament Hill, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Here's the Facebook event page.)
More vigils and other events in reaction to the shooting in Québec City are expected today and later this week.
