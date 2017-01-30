"This incident has left those like me to live in a constant state of fear and confusion"

I made plans to visit New York City over the month of February.

Like most Canadians, I did this without a second thought. After all, crossing the border down south is easy for us. Shopping trips in New York State, winter breaks spent in Florida, or a visit to countless U.S. cities to see family and loved ones are common occurrences for Canadians.

Suddenly, my plans came to a halt under Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban,” all because of my place of birth.

I am an Iraqi-Canadian who was born in Baghdad. My family came to Canada 10 years ago, and I currently hold dual citizenship from both countries.

As my plans were halted, so was an embodied sense of safety and security that I’ve held within me since I’ve immigrated to Canada.

Being Iraqi in today’s age already comes with its own challenges—waking up every day to news of massacres back home with the imminent fear of family members being lost, while dealing with the constant desensitization people seem to hold towards tragedies in the Middle East, is never an easy task.

But as an Iraqi-Canadian, I always held a sense of hope and a better future for my family and me. I am constantly grateful for the opportunities and support Canada has given me, while still being proud of my Iraqi identity—a fact I proudly display through a giant Iraqi flag that sits in my bedroom.

When news emerged that dual citizens from the seven countries outlined in Trump’s ban are now barred from entering the U.S., the same Iraqi identity I held so dear felt like it was now reduced to an identity of a second-class citizen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured the public by stating that Canadian dual citizens can still enter the U.S. with no problems, but the damage has already been done for countless Canadians like me.

This Muslim ban has taken hopes of new experiences, reconnecting with family and loved ones, and the simple freedom of will away from us, while reinforcing an idea that we are merely to be looked at as suspicious, criminals, and untrustworthy.

It is hurtful to know that despite being a citizen of Canada and having visited the U.S. on multiple occasions for the better part of the last six years, freely crossing the border can suddenly be taken away from me, simply because of my place of birth—a fact that cannot be controlled.

It is hurtful to know that the possibility to see my grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in the U.S. could diminish at any moment for no reason, and for matters that are beyond my control.

But overall, the most hurtful part is the promotion of the negative and false rhetoric that surrounds Arabs and Muslims in part by this ban, all while many fleeing serious danger are now being denied a chance at life.

For now, I may be able to cross the border in February, but this incident has left those like me to live in a constant state of fear and confusion due to blatant racism.

I know that I, for one, will not be able to cross the U.S.-Canada border under Trump’s America without the constant fear of prosecution. And no innocent person, regardless of any place of birth or citizenship, should ever feel that way.