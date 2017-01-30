Ottawa Library users keep it simple for e-book downloads
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawans prefer lighter fare when it comes to their e-book borrowing, with popular authors and series crowding out heavier reads at the library.
The library hit just over 1 million downloads of audiobooks and e-books in 2016. The e-books that top the charts are the type most would use for a flight across the country or a beach read, including two of John Grisham’s novels and two from Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series.
Ann Archer, the library’s manager of content services, said new titles are not always available in e-book and print, but they try to anticipate demand in both formats.
“We go on the track record of the author, so a Grisham, we know we are going to have to have lots of copies,” she said.
She said the library has noticed the trend towards lighter titles on e-books, but said sometimes books, like the Goldfinch by Donna Tartt, are more popular in e-book for more practical reasons.
“The Gold Finch is just a brick of a book to carry around,” she said.
Archer said e-books have started to level off in popularity after several years of climbing, with printed books still being much more popular.
She said the library knows there are voracious readers here and they aim to please.
“We have an educated populace using the library in Ottawa and they have high demands from us and we try to meet them,” she said. “We have a professional librarian team who do the selection based on a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience.”
OPL`s Most Popular Ebook Checkouts
Gray Mountain – John Grisham
The Goldfinch - Donna Tartt
The Martian – Andy Weir
The Girl on the Train – Paula Hawkins
Make Me (A Jack Reacher Novel) – Lee Child
All the Light We Cannot See – Anthony Doerr
Personal (A Jack Reacher Novel) – Lee Child
Rogue Lawyer – John Grisham
The Crossing (A Harry Bosch Novel) by Michael Connelly
Memory Man - David Baldacci
OPL`s Most Popular Book Checkouts
The Illegal – Lawrence Hill
The Girl on the Train - Paula
The Girl in the Spider`s Web - David Lagercrantz,
Rogue Lawyer – John Grisham
Go Set a Watchman – Lee Harper
All the Light We Cannot See – Anthony Doerr
The Nature of the Beast – Louise Penny
Even Dogs in the Wild – Ian Rankin
Fifteen Dogs – André Alexis
The Crossing – Michael Connelly