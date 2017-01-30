Ottawa Library users keep it simple for e-book downloads

Ottawans prefer lighter fare when it comes to their e-book borrowing, with popular authors and series crowding out heavier reads at the library.

The library hit just over 1 million downloads of audiobooks and e-books in 2016. The e-books that top the charts are the type most would use for a flight across the country or a beach read, including two of John Grisham’s novels and two from Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series.

Ann Archer, the library’s manager of content services, said new titles are not always available in e-book and print, but they try to anticipate demand in both formats.

“We go on the track record of the author, so a Grisham, we know we are going to have to have lots of copies,” she said.

She said the library has noticed the trend towards lighter titles on e-books, but said sometimes books, like the Goldfinch by Donna Tartt, are more popular in e-book for more practical reasons.

“The Gold Finch is just a brick of a book to carry around,” she said.

Archer said e-books have started to level off in popularity after several years of climbing, with printed books still being much more popular.

She said the library knows there are voracious readers here and they aim to please.

“We have an educated populace using the library in Ottawa and they have high demands from us and we try to meet them,” she said. “We have a professional librarian team who do the selection based on a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience.”

OPL`s Most Popular Ebook Checkouts

Gray Mountain – John Grisham

The Goldfinch - Donna Tartt

The Martian – Andy Weir

The Girl on the Train – Paula Hawkins

Make Me (A Jack Reacher Novel) – Lee Child

All the Light We Cannot See – Anthony Doerr

Personal (A Jack Reacher Novel) – Lee Child

Rogue Lawyer – John Grisham

The Crossing (A Harry Bosch Novel) by Michael Connelly

Memory Man - David Baldacci

OPL`s Most Popular Book Checkouts

The Illegal – Lawrence Hill

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins ,

The Girl in the Spider`s Web - David Lagercrantz,

Rogue Lawyer – John Grisham

Go Set a Watchman – Lee Harper

All the Light We Cannot See – Anthony Doerr

The Nature of the Beast – Louise Penny

Even Dogs in the Wild – Ian Rankin

Fifteen Dogs – André Alexis