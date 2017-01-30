Shopify joins tech companies upset with Trump order

Local tech firm Shopify joined dozens of Canadian tech companies on Sunday condemning President Donald Trump’s immigration ban from Muslim majority countries.

Harley Finkelstein, the company’s chief operating officer, said his own family’s experience shows the value of immigration.

“My dad was an immigrant when Canada let in 40,000 Hungarians into the country during the Hungarian revolution in 1955. Our family is here because of Canada's inclusive policies and warmth. I'll never forget that,” he said in an email.

He said the company has a strong belief in inclusion and diversity. He also said the company needs to be able to attract talent from around the world.

“Talent is not defined by borders and if they choose to come to Canada, the entire ecosystem will be better for it,” he said. “Canada is a country where the best talent from around the world can move here and do their life's work.”

The open letter commended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for speaking in favour of inclusion Saturday evening. The tech leaders from across the country encouraged him to set up a new visa program for people who might be displaced.

“This visa would allow these residents to live and work in Canada with access to benefits until such time as they can complete the application process for permanent residency if they so choose,” reads the letter.

It said Canada should be prepared to help those displaced.