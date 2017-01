Trudeau faces challenging day after Quebec City attack, chaos in U.S.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.”

Trudeau, repeating his oft-said characterization that Canada is a tolerant country, said, “it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.

“Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”

Liberal MP Greg Fergus tweeted even before Trudeau’s statement: “This is an act of terrorism — the result of years of demonizing Muslims. Words matter and hateful speeches have consequences!”

Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose, just days after her caucus met in Quebec City, posted a brief comment to Twitter as did many Canadian politicians: “Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice.”

NDP leader Tom Mulcair tweeted: “Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred.”

Hours before the NDP had written to the Commons Speaker to request an emergency debate in the Commons on what it called U.S. President Donald Trump’s “deeply distressing reincarnation of race-based immigration policies not seen since the Second World War.”

Mulcair had tweeted out “Canada must speak out and do its part to address these reprehensible policies.”

Trump posted Sunday a statement to his Facebook account defending the presidential order that caused chaos at U.S. airports over the weekend and prompted protests across the country. He said his order is not a Muslim ban, saying “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

On Sunday, Trudeau’s national security advisor Daniel Jean admitted that the Canadian government got no prior warning about Trump’s planned entry ban on citizens from seven nations temporarily, and Syrian refugees indefinitely.

America’s closest neighbour and ally only learned about the executive order through news reports, and scrambled to understand whether it would hit Canadians and dual citizens here.

Trudeau’s team assured Canadians late Saturday night that it would not, and Canadian passport holders would continue to be processed through the “usual” mechanisms.