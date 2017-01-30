TVO cancels over-the-air transmission outside of Toronto

TVO has announced it will end over-the-air transmissions in areas outside Toronto due to financial constraints, making it unavailable to Ottawa residents who rely on an antenna.

“It was pretty disappointing, especially that they will be shutting down everything but leaving the Toronto one intact,” said Steven Reed, an Ottawa resident. “I understand most people get it through cable or satellite but for me it is disappointing that we support it with taxes and won’t have access to it for free.”

While the public broadcaster’s channel will remain available for those paying for cable television, the decision is upsetting people in Ottawa who use an OTA (over-the-air) antenna to access a handful of local channels.

Reed moved his young family back to Ottawa in December and was enjoying having access to the channel.

“We just had a son born in October and over the next few years having that high- quality, educational children’s programming was going to be really good for us,” he said.

The decision, which goes into effect on July 31, will shut down the transmitters in Ottawa, Belleville, Chatham, Cloyne, Kitchener, London, Thunder Bay and Windsor. It will save the company $1 million.

In a statement CEO Lisa de Wilde said the decision was made based on limited resources and reflects the “reality of today’s media environment.” De Wilde said most customers access the content from cable, direct-to-home satellite or online.

TVO has been instructing people upset by the decision to access programming online instead.

“This is very disappointing to hear,” said Bradley Horner, another TVO viewer in Ottawa with young children.

“TVO is the only channel we watch in my house. The last thing I want to do is struggle with the TVO website trying to find which show to watch as opposed to letting the TV do its thing for an hour or two and shutting it off,” he said.