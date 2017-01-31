Canada's Immigration levels should rise as Trump closes door: advocates

As the U.S. slams its doors on refugees, Canada and other nations will have to open their doors wider, advocates are arguing.



President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from travelling to the United States also suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement process for 120 days.

Trump also reduced the number of refugees the U.S. will take next year from at least 110,000 down to no more than 50,000, and suspended any refugees from Syria indefinitely.

Donald Smith, chair of the refugee working group for the Ottawa Anglican Diocese, said that has huge implications.

“The Syrians are the single largest refugee population in the world,” he said. “When you say that we’re going to exclude the largest single national group, that says something very significant.”

Canada has a target to admit 25,000 refugees in 2017. Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said that’s already a high number

“Our immigration-levels plan has an allocation that is historically high for refugees. We intend to maintain that plan, make sure that there’s room in there,” he said.



Smith said the United Nations High Commission on Refugees has targets in mind, based on what countries have agreed to and with Canada stepping back



“My guess is they will be asking Canada to step up and take some more of those,” he said. “Canada has the capacity to take in more if we had the political will.”

The NDP’s Immigration critic, Jenny Kwan, said Trump’s ban is an affront to Canadian values of openness and diversity.

“Canadians, we know, are staunch defenders and supporters of human rights. The ban that brought forward undermines Canadian values,” she said.

Her party is calling for the government to immediately lift a cap on privately sponsored refugees, to fast track refugees who were approved to go to the U.S. before the ban took place, to work with the international community on an increased number of refugees, to get greater assurance for Canadian dual citizens that they will not be hit by the ban and to suspend the safe-third-country agreement with the United States.



That agreement rejects refugees claimants from Canada if they have already been rejected by the United States. The NDP said that deal was predicated on the idea claimants had a fair hearing in the U.S., which is no longer the case.

Kwan said she wouldn’t have thought measures like this would ever be needed, but Trump’s ban is so outside international norms.