Changes to Capital Gaming Expo will welcome industry experts

This year's Capital Gaming Expo isn’t going to be all fun and games. New owner and organizer Jillian Mood is attracting industry speakers and giving attendees the knowledge to level up their own game-making studios.

In previous years the expo has been aimed at video game customers – those who buy and play the games — not those who create them. This year Mood wants to bring both groups together.

“There’s going to be companies from all over Canada demo-ing their games and their technology and their VR products. From the small indie studio right up to the big massive AAA studios,” she said.

“The conference will have a lot of those CEOs of some of the top companies in Canada who will come to speak and share their knowledge with the crowd. How to start a studio, how to get funding, how to find a team, how to market,” she said.

The guest speakers already lined up include Isabelle Tremblay from Square Enix, Jason Della Rocca of Execution Labs and Ben Kane of local Steel Crate games.

Making the conference inclusive is a priority for Mood and her team. Ticket prices are being kept low to encourage attendance.

Last year Mood powered up Girl Force, a program in Ottawa that encourages young women to delve into programming and design to create their own games.

The Expo will be the first time Girl Force meets up with similar groups: Montreal’s “Pixelles” and Toronto’s “Dames Making Games.”

“We’re all going to be together for the first time, really showcasing this initiative and bringing awareness and hopefully motivating other people to get involved,” she said.

The conference takes place in April, and will be followed by the Canadian Video Game Awards being presented in Ottawa in November. Mood hopes the big events will help bring attention to the growing industry in Ottawa.