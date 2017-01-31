Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown gets an earful from hostile corwd

Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown was primed to lambaste Liberal energy policies at a Stittsville rally on Sunday afternoon, but ended up fending off several social conservatives.

The Glen pub’s meeting room was packed and overflowed out the door to hear from host and Carleton candidate Goldie Ghamari and several others. Her big-tent message of party diversity in beliefs and viewpoints that will lead to a majority win in the next election was politely received by most. She slammed the federal Liberals as embracing less important differences like gender and ethnicity.

“We have diversity in our ideology, and that’s what is important,” said Ghamari, an international trade lawyer.

She was interrupted several times, notably by a self-described “angry white man” sporting a Make Ontario Great Again hat. Guy Annable shouted pro social conservative remarks while filming the meeting. Afterward he said the ball cap, which resembles Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again hats, doesn’t mean he agree with the U.S. president’s tactics, but that a mainstream approach to politics is not working for many.

“Somebody’s got to keep the conservative in this party,” Annable told the crowd.

Others had a similar message for Brown, including Jay Tysick, who was denied a shot at the Carleton nomination by the party. He and several others ripped up their party membership cards at the meeting.

Another screamed, “You don’t accept social conservatives” at Brown when it comes to the province’s sexual-education program. Yet another demanded equal treatment for Quebec and Ontario workers. Many construction, trucking, and nursing jobs in Ottawa are done by Gatineau workers, was the claim.

Brown insisted there is plenty of room in the party, saying at the current pace membership numbers will top the 100,000 high set during the 1990s.

“In November and December, 44,000 new members joined the party,” Brown said. “We are on the right track. We’ve been very good at grasping defeat from the jaws of victory: we are not going to do that again.”

He encouraged everyone to take an active role in the party, to cite policy changes that would further their causes and to participate in the upcoming convention.

Brown appeared more confident when denouncing the Green Energy Act and the cap-and-trade program. The Liberals are about finding revenue sources, not solutions to environmental challenges, he said.

“This is who they are. Don’t believe their shell games,” he said.

He was pushed to commit to cancelling the carbon tax should the PCs form the next government. Brown turned to Carleton-Mississippi Mills MPP Jack MacLaren to ask how long it would take.

“About 10 minutes,” MacLaren shouted, to applause.

Brown also talked about the Hydro One sell off, and how its CEO should be paid in line with Canadian counterparts.

“They never ran on a hydro fire sale, but they are broke,” he said. “When I asked (Premier) Kathleen Wynne why the Hydro One CEO is paid $4 million dollars; how can you justify that? She said that’s what they pay in corporate America. The comparison was ludicrous. But that’s how out of touch they are.”

Since taking over as leader, Brown has brought the party out of debt. It now has a war chest of $12.6 million.