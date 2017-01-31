Shopify says it will keep allowing Breitbart News to use platform

Shopify isn't disavowing Breitbart News.

The ecommerce company's COO, Harley Finkelstein, signed a letter last weekend condemning the Donald Trump administration, whose chief strategist is former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, over Friday's executive order suspending immigration for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

But on Tuesday Shopify told Metro that it will continuing doing business with Breitbart.

“Our position hasn't changed,” spokesperson Sheryl So said.

Earlier this month, Shopify faced online criticism for hosting the unabashedly right-wing news outlet's online store. Merchandise on offer in the store includes T-shirts emblazoned with “Breitbart Border Patrol,” “Border Wall Construction Co.” It also sells a shirt with a silhouette of the U.S. and the words "Get in line."

A petition on Sumofus.org asking the e-commerce company to cut ties now has over 21,000 supporters. The petition notes that other companies, including Kelloggs, BMW and Visa have publicly refused to advertise with Breitbart News.

“Shopify is a common carrier, which means that if a merchant's business and the products it sells are legal in the jurisdiction where it is operating, the merchant is permitted on Shopify,” said So, echoing a statement from earlier this month.