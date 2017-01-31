Why the sudden push to #SaveConfedPark?

If you’re wondering why people are trying to #saveconfedpark, here’s what you need to know.

The idea to put the new central library in Confederation Park was floated at a public meeting at city hall and supported in a recent op-ed piece in the Ottawa Citizen. This despite the fact that the site is not one of the 12 that the Ottawa Public Library board considered and that the board has already recommended 557 Wellington St.

Most recently, a group called Bookmark The Core posted a YouTube video on Jan. 27 that seemed to support the Confederation Park idea, sparking a strong reaction on Twitter after.

“Architects and residents are arguing that the new library be built at Confederation Park, using about 20 per cent of the park land,” a voiceover on the video says.

The next day, Mayor Jim Watson tweeted his disagreement.

“Concern by public that some advocates want to tear up Confed Park to build library! I will NEVER take scarce greenspace away from Centretown,” he wrote, appending the first instance of the #saveconfedpark hashtag.

The library board will meet today in hope of reaching a decision on the Wellington Street site recommendation.

Bookmark The Core co-chair Emilie Taman calls Watson’s efforts an attempt to manipulate or stifle public debate about the project.

“Mayor Jim Watson has now tried to turn this into a Confederation Park-versus-elsewhere debate,” Taman said, adding the video was meant to show 557 Wellington’s shortcomings and to suggest sites like Confederation Park should have been discussed.

Watson said in an interview that he went out of his way to oppose the Confederation Park idea on Twitter because he’s concerned that the library decision might be held up for the sake of a site that won’t work.