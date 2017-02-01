Algonquin College backpedals on proposed pay hikes

“We heard the deputy premier loud and clear.”

That’s the word from Algonquin College’s executive director of communications, Scott Anderson after the province told it and many other colleges to take another swing at a new executive pay framework.

With a five-year freeze on the salaries of public executives set to end this year, publicly assisted colleges were instructed to put together a framework on compensation for executives.

The Algonquin College framework suggested a potential pay increase of up to $124,000 for its president, Cheryl Jensen, which amounts to 38 per cent of her current salary: about $321,000 annually.

Under the framework, the pay of other executives, including Anderson, could go up to $303,000.

The pay framework is meant to be based on the pay that other executives get at similar institutions of similar sizes.

Though Anderson stressed in previous reports that executives would not in practice get paid that amount as a large portion of it is based on performance, the deputy premier and Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews rejected Algonquin College’s framework, as well as that of several others.

“The government has told the colleges to reconsider ‘the comparators’ that they used in these plans,” said Tanya Blazina, media relations person with the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development. “In particular, there is concern about college executive compensation programs that are not focused on a comparison to other Canadian colleges or other organizations of the same similar size and complexity.”

Though the Algonquin College Students’ Association has not responded to Metro about the proposed pay increases, the union president representing Algonquin College faculty, Pat Kennedy, called them "mindboggling."

“We believe in decent wages for all workers, but what is being proposed bears no relation to reality,” said Kennedy in a press release, adding that the most recent wage increase for full-time faculty was 1.8 per cent.

Though the public comment period for this first compensation framework remains open Wednesday, Anderson said the college is working on a new framework, which will also be open to public comments when it is drafted.