Hunt Club and Riverside tops list of worst intersections

The city’s latest report on high-collision intersections shows many repeat offenders, with Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive repeatedly topping the list.

Every winter, the city gets a report with a top 10 list of worst signalized intersections based on the number of collisions. In the last five years, Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive has been number one four times, including this year.

Injuries due to those collisions were classified as minimal or minor, but most on the top 10 list are.

But Hunt Club and Riverside is hardly the end of the list of usual suspects. Intersections like Innes and Tenth Line roads, St. Laurent Blvd, Coventry and Ogilvie roads and several others have been in the top 10 multiple times since 2010.

Riley Brockington, councillor for River Ward, which includes Hunt Club and Riverside, said, at that intersection, “the number one culprit is volume.”

According to city numbers, Hunt Club and Riverside is the highest volume intersection of all those in the top 10 list, with 80,000 vehicles travelling through it per day.

Though no “geometric changes” to the intersection have been made in the last four years, the city said design work is currently underway to extend a westbound left turn lane, and that a more detailed review is being undertaken to determine the cause of the collisions and what changes could be made.