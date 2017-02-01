Piece of the farm: Looking at the string of proposals for the Central Experimental Farm
Ottawa’s Central Experimental Farm has been a 1,055-acre oasis in the heart of the city since 1886.
Leslie Maitland of the Coalition to protect the Experimental Farm said pushes like these are why the land needs more federal protection, like that of a national park.
“At the very least the federal government should commit itself to protecting the national historical sites that it owns and manages,” she said.
The group behind the National Botanical Garden proposal is moving ahead with a plan to use 34 acres of land near the Hartwell Locks.
Monique Oaks, chair of the group, said they are working with the government and are drafting a master plan for the site.
“What we are trying to do is create a 34-acre botanical garden of international appeal,” she said. “We want to make it a destination.”
The group had originally hoped to break ground this year, Oaks said, but the amount of fundraising still required could jeopardize that timeline.
Oaks said their proposal is designed to complement the Experimental Farm as we currently know it.
“We want to be a window for Agriculture Canada to showcase their research," she said.
