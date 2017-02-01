Piece of the farm: Looking at the string of proposals for the Central Experimental Farm

Ottawa’s Central Experimental Farm has been a 1,055-acre oasis in the heart of the city since 1886.

But its central location has also made it a target for a host of development ideas.



Using an existing access to information request, Metro obtained all the proposals that Agriculture Canada has received for a piece of the farm since 2005.

The list of requests for farm land have included some well-known and well-publicized ideas, including a new Ottawa Civic Hospital, the Baseline Transitway proposal and a National Botanical Garden.



It also included less well-known ideas: wind turbines, a climate-change research centre and a community garden.

Leslie Maitland of the Coalition to protect the Experimental Farm said pushes like these are why the land needs more federal protection, like that of a national park.

“It currently is designated a national historical site, but designation is simply an honourific," she said. "It doesn't prevent change.”

“At the very least the federal government should commit itself to protecting the national historical sites that it owns and manages,” she said.

On Wednesday, Ottawa councillors approved a plan that would cede part of the farm for a transitway along Baseline Road. The agriculture ministry quickly rejected the proposal for wind-turbine and community-garden proposals.



The group behind the National Botanical Garden proposal is moving ahead with a plan to use 34 acres of land near the Hartwell Locks.



Monique Oaks, chair of the group, said they are working with the government and are drafting a master plan for the site.

“What we are trying to do is create a 34-acre botanical garden of international appeal,” she said. “We want to make it a destination.”

The group had originally hoped to break ground this year, Oaks said, but the amount of fundraising still required could jeopardize that timeline.



Oaks said their proposal is designed to complement the Experimental Farm as we currently know it.