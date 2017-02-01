Ottawa police investigating two overnight stabbings

Two people ended up in hospital Tuesday night after stabbings.

The first incident took place on the near the intersection of Queen Street and Lyon around 10:50 p.m. An argument broke out between two people, one an employee of a nearby bar.

The employee was stabbed outside the bar and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a second incident in the 100-block of Montreal Road around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A victim, who is refusing to cooperate with police, was stabbed and taken to hospital non-life-threatening injuries.