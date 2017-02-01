Proposed LeBreton Flats home for new central library clears major hurdle

The Ottawa Public Library board has officially recommended 557 Wellington Street as the location for the city’s flagship library.

After years of work, and a public-consultation process that the library’s deputy CEO Monique Désormeaux called “Canada’s most robust process to select a public library location,” it’s now up to the city to approve the site at a council meeting on Feb. 8.

Though Désormeaux characterized the site as the runaway favourite during the evaluation process, the choice remained controversial for some, including Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney, one of four councillors on the board and the only member to vote against recommending 557 Wellington.

Her dissent comes down to accessibility, she said.

“We had two consultations, I had an open house, I’ve got close to 150 emails and the overwhelming majority talk about walkability and accessibility,” McKenney said.

Though accessibility — by foot, bike and public transit — was part of the board’s criteria for a new site, McKenney said, the board’s decision had more to do with plans and ideas for what might happen at the site than with what is there now.

“I cannot wrap my mind around how you can give a higher mark to a site that has no segregated lanes, has no access for cycling, over one that’s a block from a segregated bike lane,” she said. “We are disadvantaging what’s here today.”

As for the argument that other development proposals for LeBreton Flats include accessible pathways, McKenney said she wouldn’t count on it.

“I think that we need to be building a central library for today and for what could reasonably happen in the future,” she said.