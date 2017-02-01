No solution in sight for tenants in Ottawa's east end going without mail delivery

The mailboxes of 125 homes near the Aviation Parkway are sitting empty while the property manager and Canada Post blame each other for the problem.

Tenants in rental complexes on Brittany Drive near Bangs Street discovered last month that they were no longer getting their mail. The affected homes eventually received a letter from Canada Post informing them that they could pick up their mail and parcels at a depot in the area.

In an email, Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault said, “We’ve unfortunately been experiencing ongoing issues with mail delivery to some addresses in the Brittany Drive area.

“We've been making every effort to deliver to addresses in the area despite unsafe conditions ranging from snow and ice covered walkways to open garbage in areas.”

Though Legault said Canada Post has been “attempting to work with the property owners to find solutions,” a property manager with Manor Park Estates said Canada Post has been virtually silent.

“When we started getting emails from the tenants, only then did we come to know there was a problem,” said the manager, who did not want to be identified.

The manager told Metro that Manor Park Estates had reached out to Canada Post in the summer, offering a space on the property for a community mailbox but that the company balked at the opportunity.

Now the property manager is installing outdoor mailboxes in an effort to fix the problem, she said. About 50 of them have been installed so far.

John, a new tenant at one of the complexes who gave only his first name, said some of the ice and snow in front of his unit was recently removed. He said he doesn’t think that Canada Post is justified in suspending service to the location.

Given that mail carriers delivered to tenants’ doors letters explaining the service suspension, “they should have been able to deliver mail,” he said.