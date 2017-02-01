Transportation committee approves Baseline Road rapid bus plan

The city’s transportation committee has approved the design of a $148-million improvement project that would transform the Baseline Road transit route.

The project affects a 14-kilometre stretch of road between Heron Transitway station and Baseline station near Algonquin College.

The road would be widened to six lanes, with two dedicated bus lanes in the centre, to streamline trips for both buses and cars. Bus stops would be placed on a wide concrete platform separating eastbound and westbound traffic.

City staff said the dedicated lanes would mean less waiting for buses and shorter trips overall. The report presented to committee estimates riders could save 11 minutes of travel time during peak hours.

“They’re in place around the world and they work very well,” said transportation manager John Manconi of the bus-dedicated centre lanes.

The project has been part of the city’s transportation master plan since 2012. Cononstruction could begin as soon as 2020.

Councillors and residents had plenty of questions about the project. Among the concerns: accessibility for seniors, the cost of snow clearing and the appropriation of both private property and land on the experimental farm.

College ward councillor Rick Chiarelli raised concerns over 15 private properties that the city would need to purchase if the project were to go ahead. Chiarelli said the uncertain timeline could affect owners who need to sell their homes.

River ward councillor Riley Brockington said he supported the project but that he's concerned about encroaching on the Experimental Farm.