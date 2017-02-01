uOttawa welcoming students and academics affected by U.S. travel ban

The University of Ottawa has announced new measures to help students and academics affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.

“We were deeply concerned to learn about the United States’ executive order currently preventing individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.,” said vice chancellor Jacques Frémont in a statement.

The university has outlined eight steps it’s taking to help those affected, including visiting appointments for American professors and waiving international fees for students who want to transfer to the Canadian school.

The university is also warning its own students who may be affected to remain cautious and consult the school’s International Office when planning trips to the United States for academic purposes.

From the statement, other steps the school will be taking include:

Make every effort to integrate those enrolled in U.S. universities and participating in graduate-level research programs into uOttawa research teams under the supervision of a professor who can provide support.