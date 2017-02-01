Westfest headliners: Deejay NDN, Monkey Junk and Lemon Cash
The free block party is back in Laroche Park this year.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Westfest has announced this year’s headliners, continuing the tradition of supporting Ottawa’s local music scene.
Deejay NDN, Juno Award winner and founding member of a Tribe Called Red will be taking the stage along with Monkey Junk and Lemon Cash. The headliners will be joined by 32 other local bands.
The festival will also include an afterparty at the Elmdale Oyster House.
The events take place on June 2 to the 4 in Laroche Park.