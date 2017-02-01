Women's groups call on Trudeau to do more for gender equality

Canadian women’s groups are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to bring about gender equality in this country.



At a press conference Wednesday, the groups, which include labour unions and human rights organizations, launched a campaign aiming for better access to child care and social housing, equal pay for equal work and reproductive rights among a host of demands.

Suzie Dunn of the Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action said recent marches against President Donald Trump around the world show that women’s issues are top of mind.



“We have seen millions of women marching in the streets. They are demanding action on women’s rights,” she said.



She said they know that women everywhere were inspired by the marches and want to carry on the work.

“We’re hoping this is going to be a spark,” she said. “People are looking for action right now. They are looking for something to do and we are hoping to provide that.”

