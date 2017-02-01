Women's groups call on Trudeau to do more for gender equality
Suzie Dunn of the Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action said recent marches against President Donald Trump around the world show that women’s issues are top of mind.
Canadian women’s groups are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to bring about gender equality in this country.
At a press conference Wednesday, the groups, which include
“We have seen millions of women marching in the streets. They are demanding action on women’s rights,” she said.
She said they know that women everywhere were inspired by the marches and want to carry on the work.
“We’re hoping this is going to be a spark,” she said. “People are looking for action right now. They are looking for something to do and we are hoping to provide that.”
One of the issues the group would like to see immediate action on is legislation around pay equity for men and women. The Liberal government has promised to bring in new legislation around pay equity
Barb Byers, secretary-treasurer of the Canadian Labour Congress, which is part of the campaign, said there is no reason to wait that long.
“The government should accelerate the timeline so that women don’t have to wait for equal pay of equal value,” she said.
She said previous pay equity cases, including many in the civil service, took years to be heard under the old system for resolving such disputes.
