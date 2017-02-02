Video: Charges laid in car-pushing-cyclist incident on Bronson Avenue

The driver in a video that captured a confrontation between a cyclist and a motorist has been charged, according to Ottawa Police.

Earlier this month a video was posted online that shows cyclist Victor Jung using his bike as a shield while a grey car pushes him down Bronson Avenue.

Police are describing the confrontation as “road rage” and have charged Patrice Lepage, 47, of Gatineau with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, assault and mischief under $5,000.

Lepage has been released and will appear in court.

The incident took place on January 11 at Bronson Avenue and Slater Street. In the video the car continues to advance on Jung during the entire 39-second running length while Jung is heard yelling “No!”

The witness behind the camera, who is apparently in another vehicle, can he heard saying, “No, you can’t be doing this.”

The video does not show what events may have led to the confrontation.

When the video was first posted, Ottawa Police said they were seeking witnesses. Police eventually said the incident had been investigated and the “complainant did not wish to pursue charges.”

Victim Victor Jung told Metro that he was discouraged from pressing charges, but the final decision was a misunderstanding. In the end the case was reopened at his request. Police used video evidence and witness statements to press charges.

Jung said he was pleased the man had been charged, and said he hopes Lepage pleads guilty.

"There's definitely some relief," he said. "The video footage and the witnesses that were there really helped as well."

Jung said he's reported similiar incidents before in Quebec and Ontario, but he's always felt "brushed off."

He said people sympathizing with the driver shouldn't make assumptions about the incident.

"It's ignorance, they simply don't know," he said.

According to police, the verbal confrontation started on Bronson Avenue before Slater, but escalated at the intersection. Jung dismounted his bicycle, planting it in front of the vehicle in order to continue the exchange of words.