Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, Feb. 3 – 5

1. Sub Zero concerts

The Ottawa winter festival that scarcely need speak its name returns this weekend, with a free kick-off party in Confederation Park that includes the return of the Sub Zero concert series. Coleman Hell and DJ Karim Ouellet will headline Friday’s concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday Karim Ouellet will take the stage again with DJ Carl Müren. That's a 7:30 p.m. start, too.

If frigid-air concerts aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other Winterlude options. Things get busy right away on the first of the festival's three weekends: a winter triathlon, free pancakes at City Hall and the winter playground of Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park. Don't forget ice sculptures, dog sledding, skating and music. The entire schedule for events is available on the Government of Canada website.

3. Snow-sculptures

After you’ve seen the ice sculptures in Confederation Park, tour all the snow sculptures on display around town during Byward Blizzard in the market and Snowmania in the Glebe. On Saturday, the 2017 National Snow Sculpture Rendezvous will involve artists from five regions of Canada, as they compete for the top prize. The awards ceremony takes place at 4 p.m. in Jacques-Cartier Park.

Head to Wakefield for a weekend of documentary film. This weekend, The Eagle Huntress will be shown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Putuparri and the Rainmakers will screen at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and So That You Can Stand will screen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Saturday Matinee Series theme is HUMAN/NATURE. Tickets are $15 for adults.